BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners acquires 4.67 percent stake in Data Holding
May 19, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners acquires 4.67 percent stake in Data Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Be Think, Solve, Execute SpA (BE) :

* Said on Monday that it received a notification from Data Holding 2007 Srl(Data Holding)that Tamburi Investment Partners SpA acquired from ItalBenim Srl(IB) and Consulgest Srl the usufruct right on all the shares held by IB and Consulgest in Data Holding, corresponding to 4.67 percent of its share capital

* The acquisition is part of an accessory agreement of the Framework Agreement signed on May 4, 2015

* Data Holding holds 18.99 percent of share capital of Be, Think, Solve, Execute SpA

* The usufruct shall exclusively concern economic rights, Consulgest and IB will maintain voting rights and other administrative rights attached to the shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

Gdynia Newsroom

