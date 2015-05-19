FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Livechat Software estimated FY 2014/2015 results exceed previous forecast
May 19, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Livechat Software estimated FY 2014/2015 results exceed previous forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA :

* Said on Monday that its estimated FY 2014/2015 results have exceeded its previous forecast published on March 18 due to a higher number of clients and better exchange rate for U.S. dollar to zloty

* Estimated FY 2014/2015 revenue is 33.0 million zlotys ($9.2 million) versus previously forecasted 25.3 million zlotys

* Estimated FY 2014/2015 EBITDA is 24 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 18.9 million zlotys

* Estimated FY 2014/2015 net profit is 18.5 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 14.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6033 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

