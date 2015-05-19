FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russian Aquaculture Q1 net loss quadruples to RUB 285 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Russian Aquaculture :

* Q1 revenue 3.55 billion roubles ($71.65 million) versus 4.47 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net loss of 285 million roubles versus loss of 67 million roubles year ago

* Says Q1 net loss was mainly due to negative revaluation of the biomass of fish in the water in the amount of 307 million roubles

* Q1 operating EBITDA of 246 million roubles versus 110 million roubles year ago

* Net debt at March 31 of 5.76 billion roubles, up 68.6 pct versus March 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1FlOh33

Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.5450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

