BRIEF-Abrau-Durso acquires 51% stake in Vedernikov group - IFX

* Abrau-Durso has acquired 51 pct stake in Vedernikov group - Interfax (IFX) cites chairman of the board Pavel Titov

* The deal was completed last week and its value is not disclosed - IFX

* The deal was partly paid in cash (from own funds of Abrau-Durso), and partly in obligations of Abrau-Durso for investments in the development of Vedernikov group - IFX

* Vedernikov group comprises managing company UK Donvinprom LLC, Millerovo winery LLC and a vineyard Vederniki LLC - IFX

