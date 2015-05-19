FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abrau-Durso acquires 51% stake in Vedernikov group - IFX
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 19, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Abrau-Durso acquires 51% stake in Vedernikov group - IFX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19(Reuters) - Abrau-Durso :

* Abrau-Durso has acquired 51 pct stake in Vedernikov group - Interfax (IFX) cites chairman of the board Pavel Titov

* The deal was completed last week and its value is not disclosed - IFX

* The deal was partly paid in cash (from own funds of Abrau-Durso), and partly in obligations of Abrau-Durso for investments in the development of Vedernikov group - IFX

* Vedernikov group comprises managing company UK Donvinprom LLC, Millerovo winery LLC and a vineyard Vederniki LLC - IFX

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.