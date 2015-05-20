FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of NASDAQ IPO
May 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of NASDAQ IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Said on Tuesday it closed global offering of 7,532,499 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 5,746,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at a price of $42.05 per ADS, before underwriting discounts,

* Closed concurrent European private placement of 1,786,499 ordinary shares at a price of 37.00 euros ($40.99) per share, before underwriting discounts

* Gross proceeds were about 278.7 million euros ($308.91 million)

* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Cowen and Company acted as joint book-running managers, and Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as co-managers, for the global offering

Source text: bit.ly/1FuzGDG

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9027 euros $1 = 0.9022 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

