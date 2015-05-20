FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos announces capital increase
May 20, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20(Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Tuesday a capital increase in connection with the closing of its global offering

* Says the total share capital amounts to 207,747,029.16 euros ($230.14 million); the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 38,403,176, which is also the total number of voting rights, all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights of the same category

* Says the total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to of not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 3,011,805

Source text: bit.ly/1HtM49w

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9027 euros Gdynia Newsroom

