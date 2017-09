May 20 (Reuters) - Delko SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent of Delkor Sp. z o.o.

* Estimates that purchase of Delkor will raise its FY revenue by 16 million zlotys ($4.4 million)

