BRIEF-Global Cosmed sets 2015-2017 dividend policy
May 21, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Global Cosmed sets 2015-2017 dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to recommend 2015-2017 dividend payout at 40 pct of net profit from a previous financial year provided that the consolidated net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio will be not bigger than 2.5

* Taking into account the above, the company will recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share, 3,553,331 zlotys ($967,000) in total

$1 = 3.6746 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

