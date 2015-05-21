BRIEF-Matas concludes share buy-back program

May 21(Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Announced on Wednesday final transactions under share buy-back program

* Under the share buy-back program initiated on Nov. 18, 2014 and concluded on May 20, Matas bought back shares for an amount of 100 million Danish crowns ($14.91 million)

* Said had purchased a total number of 685,465 shares since Nov. 18, 2014 and holds 783,242 treasury shares, equivalent to 1.92 pct of the company’s total share capital

