BRIEF-BHF Kleinwort Benson Q1 operating income rises by 7% to 99.6 mln euros

May 21 (Reuters) - BHF Kleinwort Benson Group

* Says Q1 total operating income for group increased by 7 percent year-on-year and amounting to 99.6 million euros ($110.58 million)

* Reports 10.9 million euros adjusted operating profit for Q1

* Says capital position is strong with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 16 percent

* Assets under management (AuM) reported at March 31 rise by 11 percent (5.7 billion euros) to 58.7 billion euros from 54.2 billion euros at end of March 31, 2014

* Remains on track to deliver its targets for 2017

* Says to be close to finalising a strategic partnership with firm to launch digital private banking platform by Q2 of 2016