May 21 (Reuters) - Tugcelik Aluminyum :

* Signs agreement with Mahle Behr to produce parts for Man

* Sees 8.5 million euros ($9.43 million) export from the project

* Plans to start serial production in 2017

* Life of the project is 10 years and will make 1 CNC machine investment for the project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)