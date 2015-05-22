FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wielton buys 65.31 pct of Fruehauf Expansion SAS
May 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wielton buys 65.31 pct of Fruehauf Expansion SAS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Wielton SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement to buy 65.31 percent of Fruehauf Expansion SAS for 9.5 million euros($10.6 million)

* The agreement was signed with MBO Capital 2 FCPR which owned the controlling stake in the acquired company

* Also plans to buy remining 34.69 pct of Fruehauf Expansion SAS

* Signed a put and call agreement with Francis Doblin and led by him Dauphine Investissements, the acquired company’s minority shareholders, to acquire the remaining stake for 6.6 million euros plus margin

* The put option can be exercised by the minority shareholders within 6 months after Dauphine Investissements and Francis Doblin stop managing the acquired company and up to 60 days after Dec. 31, 2017

* The call option can be exercised by Wielton within 60 days once the put option expires

* Signed a credit agreement with BGZ BNP Paribas SA and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego for a loan of 15.55 million euros of which 6.28 million euros was used to pay for the acquisition

* Fruehauf Expansion SAS produces trailers and semitrailers, and owns over 40 pct of the French semitrailers market share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8976 euros Gdynia Newsroom

