BRIEF-NPG Technology starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings

May 22 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* Said on Thursday it had informed the Commercial Court of Madrid that the company started negotiations with creditors on its debt restructuring under pre-insolvency proceeding(article 5bis of the Insolvency Law 22/2003)

* To date, NPG debt with financial institutions ascends to about 9.3 million euros ($10.4 million)

* The main shareholder has personal guarantees given to financial institutions by NPG for a total amount of 4.5 million euros

* NPG is in negotiations with potential national and international investors in order to complete a transaction that will accelerate the exit from the pre-insolvency proceedings

Source text: bit.ly/1GtfKSK

