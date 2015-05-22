FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2015 / 6:29 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMA outlines concerns over Reckitt Benckiser's acquisition of K-Y brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Competition Market Authority:

* Reckitt Benckiser’s anticipated acquisition of K-Y brand could lead to higher prices for personal lubricants

* Group provisionally believes that on balance merger could lead to substantial reduction in competition, possibly through higher prices

* Inquiry group extended inquiry timetable by eight weeks so it must now publish its final decision by 18 August, 2015

* CMA referred case for a phase 2 investigation in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

