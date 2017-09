May 21 (Reuters) - Calatrava Capital SA :

* Said on Thursday that on May 20 it issued 490,000 series E subscription warrants entitling to acquisition of 490,000 series B1 shares

* Series B1 shares under exercised warrants were acquired by the company’s creditors on May 20

* Parties set-off mutual claims and company paid down 490,000 zlotys ($133,526) of liabilities

