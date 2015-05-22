BRIEF-Russian Railways completes placement of BO-03 and BO-04 series bonds

May 22 (Reuters) - Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):
* Completes placement of BO-03 series bonds for 15 billion roubles ($299.55 million)
* Completes placement of BO-04 series bonds for 15 billion roubles
* Says more than 67 pct of bonds were acquired by banks, investment and insurance companies
* Organizers of the placement of BO-03 series bonds are VTB Kapital, Gazprombank and Sberbank KIB
* Organizer of the placement of BO-04 series bonds is Sberbank KIB
