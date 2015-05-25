FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Linedata Services reports conclusion of share acquisition by Amanaat
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 25, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Linedata Services reports conclusion of share acquisition by Amanaat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :

* Reported on Friday that the company Amanaat SAS (Amanaat), Anvaraly Jiva and his family, and several managers of the company (Consortium) concluded the acquisition of shares off-market block Linedata Services representing approximately 7.36 percent of the share capital of the company (allowing the Consortium to hold the majority of voting rights)

* The price was 25 euros ($27.5) per share and the stake was acquired from certain institutional investors, certain employees and former employees of Linedata Services and members of their families

* Concurrently, the company also decided to cancel 492,000 of its own treasury shares representing 6.27 percent of the share capital of the Company

* Following the transactions the Consortium holds 51.5 pct of the share capital and 53.5 pct of voting rights in Linedata Services

* The Consortium will now launch a simplified obligatory public purchase offer (OPAS) for the remaining shares of Linedata Services, at a price of 25 euros per share

* Linedata also approved a public repurchase offer (OPRA)for 1,600,000 of its own shares (representing approximately 20 pct of the share capital) for their annulment, at a price of 25 euros per share

* The trading of Linedata Services shares on Euronext will resume as of May 26

Source text: bit.ly/1FKt83Y

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9101 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.