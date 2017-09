May 25 (Reuters) - Cogeme Set SpA :

* Reports FY 2014 net loss of 22.7 million euros ($24.9 million) versus restated loss of 15.2 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 production value of 212,254 euros versus restated amount of 811,823 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)