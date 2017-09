May 26 (Reuters) - Private Equity Managers SA :

* Said on Monday that it plans to recommend FY 2014 dividend of 36,807,881.32 zlotys ($9.8 million) in total

* Its shareholder AMC Moon BV, owner of 277,921 shares of the company, will not participate in FY 2014 dividend

* FY 2014 dividend per share is 12.04 zlotys

