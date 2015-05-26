BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp prolongs redemption date for convertible bonds PKG7

May 26 (Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Said on Monday that informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 88,887 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG7 25.05.2015”
* Said will redeem 22,224 Convertible Bonds PKG7
* Prolongs redemption date by 2 years and the new redemption date is May 25, 2017
* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 248,883.6 euros ($271,755) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 62,227.2 euros will be redeemed
* The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7 percent
