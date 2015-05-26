FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp prolongs redemption date for convertible bonds PKG7
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp prolongs redemption date for convertible bonds PKG7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Monday that informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 88,887 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG7 25.05.2015”

* Said will redeem 22,224 Convertible Bonds PKG7

* Prolongs redemption date by 2 years and the new redemption date is May 25, 2017

* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 248,883.6 euros ($271,755) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 62,227.2 euros will be redeemed

* The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9158 euros Gdynia Newsroom

