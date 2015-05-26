FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KB Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KB Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - KB Yaroslavich :

* Said on Monday registered on May 22 share issue report for issue of 6 million additional shares priced 100 roubles ($1.99) a share

* Andzhela Sergeeva increased stake in company to 74.88 pct from 0.0091 pct

* Andrey Zolotov increased stake in company to 9.6873 pct from 0.0023 pct

* Lyudmila Ponidelko increased stake in company to 9.6873 pct from 0.0023 pct

* Evgeniya Trofimova decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct from 19.58 pct

* Svetlana Myagotina decreased stake in company to 0.85 pct from 17.98 pct

* Aleksey Demidov decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct from 19.56 pct

* Investment technologies CJSC decreased stake in company to 0.47 pct from 19.83 pct

* Optimatrade LLC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct from 9.8 pct

* Avesta CJSC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct from 9.79 pct

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1HtBVUT, bit.ly/1FcGySG, bit.ly/1FACyxO, bit.ly/1Av9E32, bit.ly/1LBCpLT, bit.ly/1HI7qgo, bit.ly/1Q7ZUgT, bit.ly/1dujN62, bit.ly/1SzMy10

Further company coverage:

$1 = 50.2550 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
