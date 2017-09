(Corrects brief to clarify that the share exchange ratio concerns the incorporation of Sorin into its own unit Sand HoldCo PLC.)

May 26 (Reuters) - Sorin SpA :

* Sorin shareholders approve merger with Cyberonics

* Merger share exchange ratio of 0.0472 Sorin unit Sand HoldCo PLC ordinary share for 1 Sorin share held