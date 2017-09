(Changes figure for previous year’s Q4 revenue to 111.6 million euros from 80.3 million euros)

May 26 (Reuters) - Europacorp SA :

* Q4 2014/2015 revenue 67.1 million euros ($73.2 million)versus 111.6 million euros a year ago

* 2014/2015 annual revenue 227.5 million euros, up 7 percent compared to the previous year

($1 = 0.9167 euros)