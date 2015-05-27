BRIEF-Miraculum to issue new bonds and shares

May 27 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :
* Said on Tuesday its general shareholder meeting resolved to issue new bonds and shares
* To issue up to 18,500 series Z5 bonds convertible into shares with maturity of 24 months to no more than 149 investors
* To issue up to 8,000 bonds convertible into shares of maturity of 30 months to no more than 149 investors
* Nominal price of bonds is 1,000 zlotys ($263.12) per bond and conversion price was set at 4.5 zloty per share
* To issue 711,111 series S shares at issue price of 4.5 zloty per share to private investor
