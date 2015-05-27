FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Miraculum to issue new bonds and shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miraculum to issue new bonds and shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Said on Tuesday its general shareholder meeting resolved to issue new bonds and shares

* To issue up to 18,500 series Z5 bonds convertible into shares with maturity of 24 months to no more than 149 investors

* To issue up to 8,000 bonds convertible into shares of maturity of 30 months to no more than 149 investors

* Nominal price of bonds is 1,000 zlotys ($263.12) per bond and conversion price was set at 4.5 zloty per share

* To issue 711,111 series S shares at issue price of 4.5 zloty per share to private investor

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8005 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
