(Corrects period that the imposed VAT will affect to H1 from Q2.)

May 26 (Reuters) - Petros Petropoulos SA :

* Says was imposed with an extra 1.15 million euros ($1.25 million) VAT after auditing of 2008 - 2012 periods and will impact H1 results Source text: bit.ly/1FN8D6V

