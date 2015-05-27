BRIEF-Selonda approves 50.4 mln euro capital increase, by capitalising obligations to creditos

May 27 (Reuters) - Selonda Aquaculture SA :
* Said on Tuesday that after approving share capital reduction by reducing its share’s par value from 1 euro to 0.3 euros, it has approved a share capital increase of 50.4 million euros ($55.02 million) by capitalising financial obligations
* Said it has abolished preference rights of the company’s existing shareholders
* Approved issuing of 168 million new shares with par value 0.3 euros each that will be distributed to its creditor banks analogically with its capitalised obligations
* Said the distribution value of the shares will be equal to their par value of 0.3 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1AxnSAn
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9160 euros Gdynia Newsroom