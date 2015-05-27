FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Selonda approves 50.4 mln euro capital increase, by capitalising obligations to creditos
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Selonda approves 50.4 mln euro capital increase, by capitalising obligations to creditos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Selonda Aquaculture SA :

* Said on Tuesday that after approving share capital reduction by reducing its share’s par value from 1 euro to 0.3 euros, it has approved a share capital increase of 50.4 million euros ($55.02 million) by capitalising financial obligations

* Said it has abolished preference rights of the company’s existing shareholders

* Approved issuing of 168 million new shares with par value 0.3 euros each that will be distributed to its creditor banks analogically with its capitalised obligations

* Said the distribution value of the shares will be equal to their par value of 0.3 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1AxnSAn

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9160 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.