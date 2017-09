May 27 (Reuters) - Valore Italia Holding Di Partecipazioni SpA :

* FY 2014 loss of 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million) versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 2.5 million euros versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* To propose capital increase for maximum of 1,861,132.87 euros by issuing up to 78,198,860 shares without nominal value Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)