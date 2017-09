May 28(Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Said on Wednesday it accepted resignation of N. Tagirova from the post of chairman of the management board due to family responsibilities, effective as of June 1

* Appointed I. Mingazetdinov as new chairman of the management board, who in accordance with the division of powers was dismissed from the president post as of June 1

Source text - bit.ly/1EyVfxS

