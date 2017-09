May 28 (Reuters) - DigiTouch SpA :

* Buys 99.1 percent of Back Office Srl, an Italian company specialized in mortgages, owner of “Mutuiperlacasa” website (www.mutuiperlacasa.com) that allows customers to compare loans and mortgages and find information about other financial products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)