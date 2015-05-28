FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KCI updates on deals with units owned by Grzegorz Hajdarowicz
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KCI updates on deals with units owned by Grzegorz Hajdarowicz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - KCI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that total value of deals signed between the company and its units and units affiliated to Grzegorz Hajdarowicz amounts to 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million)

* The deal of the greatest value was concluded on May 26, between MIZYAK INVESTMENT FUND LTD, Presspublica Sp. z o.o. and KCI

* Presspublica sp. z o.o. bought 430,000 shares (40.05 percent) of MM Conferences SA for 2 million zlotys plus FY 2014 dividend of 12,000 zlotys in total

* Will pay for purchase of MM Conferences SA shares

* Part of the consideration of this transaction, of up to 1.8 million zlotys, can be exchanged for the shares of Gremi Media SA to which KCI will have right of the first refusal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7790 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

