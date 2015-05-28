FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JCDecaux announces tender offer for 5.57% of its share capital
May 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux announces tender offer for 5.57% of its share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA :

* Announced on Wednesday in the context of its share buy-back program the filing of simplified tender offer for 12,500,000 JCDecaux shares, representing 5.57 percent of the share capital (as of April 30, 2015)

* Offer price per share is 40 euros

* Total consideration to reach 500 million euros ($547.05 million) if the full number of shares subject to the offer are tendered

* Offer is to be primarily funded from the own resources of the company and in part by drawing on an existing credit facility

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9140 euros Gdynia Newsroom

