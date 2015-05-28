FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Qrf acquires retail premises in Ghent and Oudenaarde
May 28, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Qrf acquires retail premises in Ghent and Oudenaarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Qrf CVA :

* Announced on Wednesday acquisitions of retail premises in Ghent and Oudenaarde

* Said Fair Value of its real estate portfolio is thus increased to more than 145 million euros ($158.28 million)

* New retail premises together generate an annual rental income of 282,000 euros, and are purchased at a total investment value of 6.1 million euros

* Acquisitions to be fully funded from existing credit lines

Source text: bit.ly/1FhTOWe

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9161 euros Gdynia Newsroom

