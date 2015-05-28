BRIEF-Inmobiliaria Colonial prices bonds for nominal value of 1.25 bln euros

May 28 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had priced bonds for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in total

* The bonds issuance was divided in two tranches

* The nominal value of 4-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2019 was set at 750 million euros, annual coupon at 1.863 percent, issue price at par

* The nominal value of 8-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2023 was set at 500 million euros, annual coupon at 2.728 percent, issue price at par

* The company will use the net proceeds of the bond issuance to repay a syndicated loan amounting to 1.04 billion euros, and for other general corporate needs

