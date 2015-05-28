FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inmobiliaria Colonial prices bonds for nominal value of 1.25 bln euros
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inmobiliaria Colonial prices bonds for nominal value of 1.25 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had priced bonds for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in total

* The bonds issuance was divided in two tranches

* The nominal value of 4-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2019 was set at 750 million euros, annual coupon at 1.863 percent, issue price at par

* The nominal value of 8-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2023 was set at 500 million euros, annual coupon at 2.728 percent, issue price at par

* The company will use the net proceeds of the bond issuance to repay a syndicated loan amounting to 1.04 billion euros, and for other general corporate needs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9149 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.