BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY sales up 6.0 pct to 3.57 bln euros
May 28, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY sales up 6.0 pct to 3.57 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding AG :

* FY sales up 6.0 pct to 3.57 billion euros ($3.90 billion)

* FY EBIT up 3.0 pct to 165.1 million euros / consolidated net income with disproportionate growth to 106.7 million euros

* Outlook for 2015/2016: increased investments and expansion focus abroad

* Expects to generate consolidated sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range in current 2015/2016 financial year and to achieve EBIT at around same level as in previous 2014/2015 financial year (165.1 million euros)

* Dividends of 0.60 euros per ordinary share at Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG and of 0.77 euros per ordinary share and of 0.80 euros per preference share at Hornbach Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

