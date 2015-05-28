FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Retail Estates raises 76.2 million euros in capital increase
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 28, 2015 / 4:27 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Retail Estates raises 76.2 million euros in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects gross proceeds of operation in the last bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)

May 26 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* During the subscription period with preferential subscription rights, closed on May 21, 1,113,317 new shares were subscribed, representing 88.36 percent of the new shares

* 879,570 non-exercised preferential subscription rights have been on May 26, in an accelerated private placement to investors

* Gross proceeds of operation amounts to 76,214,270 euros ($83.2 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1cXAshE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.