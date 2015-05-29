FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realdolmen FY net profit from continuing operations drops to 3.8 mln euros
May 29, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Realdolmen FY net profit from continuing operations drops to 3.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Realdolmen NV :

* FY 1.8 pct year-over-year turnover growth resulting from 9.6 pct growth in infrastructure products and 2.1 pct decline in services

* REBIT margin of 5.9 pct (7 million euros) in the second half year leading to a full year REBIT of 8.5 million euros (3.8 pct margin) before restructuring charges of 4.1 million euros ($4.5 million)

* FY net profit from continuing operations 3.8 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago

* Dividend distribution of 1.5 million euros will be proposed to 9 september 2015 general meeting

* Expects REBIT margins for the full year to be around mid-single digit levels

Source text: bit.ly/1ECkgIu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

