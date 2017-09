May 29 (Reuters) - RomReal Ltd :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 operating revenue 66,000 euros versus 61,000 euros year ago

* Q1 pretax profit 288,000 euros versus loss 2,000 euros year ago

* Expects the positive development in the real estate market to continue in 2015

* Expects to sell several assets during 2015

