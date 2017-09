May 29 (Reuters) - Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :

* Said on Thursday to sell 49.9 percent of Galatasaray Magazacilik at 75 million lira ($28.25 million)

* Said to divest 49.9 percent to Galatasaray Spor Kulubu

* Said to use divestiture profit in company’s operations

