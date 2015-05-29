BRIEF-ROY Ceramics Q1 net profit up 29.0 pct to 3.6 mln euros

May 29(Reuters) - ROY Ceramics SE :

* Announces on Thursday Q1 revenue growth of 64 percent to a total of 30.9 million Euros (Q1 2014: 18.8 million Euros), in renminbi terms revenue growth was 36 percent

* Said Q1 operating profit (EBIT) increased by 30.0 percent to 4.9 million Euros (Q1 2014: 3.8 million Euros)

* Said Q1 net profit for the period increased by 29.0 percent to 3.6 million Euros (Q1 2014: 2.8 million Euros)

* Said it plans to commence sales of ROY Ceramics’ products in Europe and the USA in the second half of 2015

* Said it expects that the net profit level achievable for the full year 2015 will be on the same level or only slightly better than in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: