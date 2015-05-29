FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ROY Ceramics Q1 net profit up 29.0 pct to 3.6 mln euros
May 29, 2015 / 6:29 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ROY Ceramics Q1 net profit up 29.0 pct to 3.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29(Reuters) - ROY Ceramics SE :

* Announces on Thursday Q1 revenue growth of 64 percent to a total of 30.9 million Euros (Q1 2014: 18.8 million Euros), in renminbi terms revenue growth was 36 percent

* Said Q1 operating profit (EBIT) increased by 30.0 percent to 4.9 million Euros (Q1 2014: 3.8 million Euros)

* Said Q1 net profit for the period increased by 29.0 percent to 3.6 million Euros (Q1 2014: 2.8 million Euros)

* Said it plans to commence sales of ROY Ceramics’ products in Europe and the USA in the second half of 2015

* Said it expects that the net profit level achievable for the full year 2015 will be on the same level or only slightly better than in 2014

