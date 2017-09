May 29(Reuters) - Signaux Girod SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 sales of 52.0 million euros ($56.9 million), down from 62.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss group share was 2.3 million euros, down from a profit of 207,000 euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1RtsKLj

Further company coverage: