BRIEF-Imvest reports FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros

May 29 (Reuters) - Imvest SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros ($8.4 million)
* FY 2014 operating loss of 2.6 million euros
* FY 2014 production value of 4.6 million euros
* Does not provide comparative data, since 2014 is the first year in which the company compiles consolidated statements after the introduction of a new regulation concerning the disclosure of results for market segment AIM of the Italian Stock Exchange
