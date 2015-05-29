FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imvest reports FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros
May 29, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imvest reports FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Imvest SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros ($8.4 million)

* FY 2014 operating loss of 2.6 million euros

* FY 2014 production value of 4.6 million euros

* Does not provide comparative data, since 2014 is the first year in which the company compiles consolidated statements after the introduction of a new regulation concerning the disclosure of results for market segment AIM of the Italian Stock Exchange

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9138 euros Gdynia Newsroom

