May 29 (Reuters) - Grindeks AS

* Says Q1 group’s turnover amounted to 22.4 million euros ($24.56 million), up by 19.1%

* Q1 net profit 1.4 million euro versus 530,725 euro year ago

* Chairman says “further company’s development will depend on fast entrance into new markets and recovery of economic situation in CIS countries”

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)