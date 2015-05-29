Ukraine creditors' debt plan shows bond haircut inevitable - source

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - A debt restructuring plan proposed by Ukraine’s biggest bondholders is based on raiding central bank reserves for up to 40 percent of the amortising debt, but that would be illegal under Ukrainian law, a source with knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.

A creditors’ commitee, led by Franklin Templeton, has put forward a plan which would save Ukraine $15.8 billion, or more than what it is aiming for, via extending bond maturities by up to 10 years and by cutting coupon payments in initial years, a separate source had said earlier.

But another source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the creditors’ plan envisaged funding $8 billion -- or 40 percent -- of the bond amortisations by raiding central bank reserves.

“What will be difficult in this proposal is that 40 percent of the debt is amortised directly by using the reserves of the central bank of Ukraine and that is illegal under Ukrainian law. It demonstrates that nominal haircuts are absolutely invitable,” the source said.

“The reality is that inadvertently they have admitted that it is going to be very difficult to do this without a nominal haircut,” the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The creditors have said they will not accept a writedown in the bonds’ principal while Ukraine says it will not be able to meet the targets set out in an IMF-led rescue package without cutting the bonds’ principal. About $23 billion worth of debt is earmarked for restructuring.

The source also said that while coupon reductions would save Ukraine $350 million in the initial years, the plan also envisages an annual step-up in coupon interest in later years which would end up adding $1 billion to debt servicing costs over and above what would be acceptable to Ukraine.

“That will end up costing Ukraine much more,” the person said.

Ukraine had set itself a deadline of reaching a debt restructuring deal before the International Monetary Fund concludes its review in mid-June.

The source said the advisers to the government and the creditor committee planned to meet next week for “intense discussions” to try to hammer out a deal.

Ukraine is being advised by Lazard while the creditor committee is represented by Blackstone. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrew Roche)