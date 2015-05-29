BRIEF-Banco Popolare appeal in tax case rejected, wins favourable Italease ruling

May 29 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare Sc says:

* Milan regional tax commission has upheld claims by Italy’s tax agency worth 170.5 million euros, rejecting its appeal in tax dispute over 2005 financial year

* Will appeal to Italy’s supreme court against tax commission’s ruling

* Milan appeals court has cancelled 61 million euro liability in separate criminal case regarding Banca Italease unit after acquitting bank and former members of Italease's executive committee