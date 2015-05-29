FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco Popolare appeal in tax case rejected, wins favourable Italease ruling
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banco Popolare appeal in tax case rejected, wins favourable Italease ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare Sc says:

* Milan regional tax commission has upheld claims by Italy’s tax agency worth 170.5 million euros, rejecting its appeal in tax dispute over 2005 financial year

* Will appeal to Italy’s supreme court against tax commission’s ruling

* Milan appeals court has cancelled 61 million euro liability in separate criminal case regarding Banca Italease unit after acquitting bank and former members of Italease’s executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.