BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp, Merko Ehitus sign deal on construction of T1 shopping Centre in Tallinn

June 1(Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Saturday that on May 29 its subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat signed a contract for performing the design and construction works of a shopping and entertainment centre T1 with AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, wholly owned subsidiary of Merko Ehitus group

* The value of the contract is approximately 70 million euros ($76.73 million), plus value added tax

* The gross area of the centre is ca 130,000 square meters, including over 52,000 square meters of different rental space (retail, catering, multiscreen cinema and entertainment)

* There will be over 200 retail premises in the centre

* The works start in June and the centre is planned to open for visitors in autumn 2017

Source text - bit.ly/1FWrw7r

