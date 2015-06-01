FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp, Merko Ehitus sign deal on construction of T1 shopping Centre in Tallinn
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp, Merko Ehitus sign deal on construction of T1 shopping Centre in Tallinn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1(Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Saturday that on May 29 its subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat signed a contract for performing the design and construction works of a shopping and entertainment centre T1 with AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, wholly owned subsidiary of Merko Ehitus group

* The value of the contract is approximately 70 million euros ($76.73 million), plus value added tax

* The gross area of the centre is ca 130,000 square meters, including over 52,000 square meters of different rental space (retail, catering, multiscreen cinema and entertainment)

* There will be over 200 retail premises in the centre

* The works start in June and the centre is planned to open for visitors in autumn 2017

Source text - bit.ly/1FWrw7r

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 0.9122 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.