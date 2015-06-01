PZU CEO says would like to buy more banks this year - Polish paper

June 1 (Reuters) - Central and eastern Europe’s top insurer PZU would like to buy two more banks this year and merge them with Alior Bank to gain cost synergies, its chief executive told a Polish daily.

Andrzej Klesyk told the Rzeczpospolita daily that PZU would like to complete the process of merging the banks it plans to buy within the next 2-3 years.

“The more banks we buy, the higher the savings and the higher the returns for our shareholders,” Klesyk said. “My dream would be to buy two more banks apart from Alior.”

The state-controlled PZU said over the weekend it would buy a 25 percent stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank , adding it was in talks on more buys as part of a plan to build a top-five banking group.

Asked if he plans to buy Raiffeisen Polbank and GE’s BANK BPH, two Polish banks officially up for sale, Klesyk said he did not want to speculate as some are listed. Klesyk said he was also thinking about a smaller bank whose owner may consider selling it.

“If we are speaking about these two, three banks which we want to buy, either we do it now, or someone else buys them.”

He added that PZU may issue subordinated bonds denominated in euro to finance the acquisitions.

Asked about political pressure on PZU to buy assets of struggling state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa, Klesyk said the insurer was interested in any transaction that would yield a high return to its shareholders and would be properly secured.

“However, we will not invest in a project that has no chances to succeed,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)