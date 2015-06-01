BRIEF-UK consultancy firm Begbies Traynor launches BTG Global Advisory

June 1 (Reuters) -

* UK consultancy firm Begbies Traynor launches BTG Global Advisory to offer insolvency, restructuring and financial advisory services.

* BTG Global Advisory will operate as an international alliance of independent advisory firms in key jurisdictions across the globe

* Advisory network includes Farber Financial Group in Canada; GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group LLC in the U.S.; Integrated Capital Services Limited in India; PLUTA Rechtsanwalts GmbH in Germany, Italy and Spain; Rodgers Reidy in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore & New Zealand.

* Main focus on turnaround advisory and implementation, performance improvement consulting, loan workout, interim management, investment banking, forensic accounting, managed exit services and complex cross-border M&A transactions. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)