CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Methorios Capital FY net result swings to loss of 15.9 mln euros
June 15, 2015 / 7:23 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Methorios Capital FY net result swings to loss of 15.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net loss in headline and body text to 15.9 million euros from 14.6 million euros and revenue from operations in first bullet point to 18.3 million euros from 20.4 million euros. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Methorios Capital SpA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue from operations of 18.3 million euros ($20.55 million) versus 27.7 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 15.9 million euros versus a profit of 9.8 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8903 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
