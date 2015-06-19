FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Vrway Communication FY net loss widens to 2.3 mln euros; appoints chairman
#Corrections News
June 19, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Vrway Communication FY net loss widens to 2.3 mln euros; appoints chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2014 EBITDA and net loss values. The company corrected its own statement.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Vrway Communication SA :

* Said on Sunday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 520,670 euros ($570,186) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA was negative at 2 million euros versus a positive EBITDA of 269,189 euros a year ago

* Reported FY 2014 net loss of 2.3 million versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Appointed Paolo Francesco Lanzoni chairman of the board of directors

$1 = 0.9132 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
