CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Vrway Communication FY net loss widens to 2.3 mln euros; appoints chairman

(Corrects 2014 EBITDA and net loss values. The company corrected its own statement.)
June 1 (Reuters) - Vrway Communication SA :
* Said on Sunday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 520,670 euros ($570,186) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA was negative at 2 million euros versus a positive EBITDA of 269,189 euros a year ago
* Reported FY 2014 net loss of 2.3 million versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago
* Appointed Paolo Francesco Lanzoni chairman of the board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9132 euros Gdynia Newsroom