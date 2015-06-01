FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progressnow Invest says capital increase not realised
June 1, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Progressnow Invest says capital increase not realised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1(Reuters) - Progressnow invest AG :

* Capital increse not realised

* Within the subscription period the minimum amount of 2,000,000 Swiss francs ($2.11 million) was not reached

* capital reduction with subsequent capital increase cannot now be completed

* proposal by the board of directors that in this case the company should be dissolved and liquidated, was rejected by the shareholders at the ordinary general meeting on April 9, 2015

* Board of directors will therefore evaluate other possible options in the coming weeks

Source text - bit.ly/1REjCDI

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

